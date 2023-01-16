Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heaviest in the afternoon then begin to taper this evening. Expect snow covered or slushy roads for the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&