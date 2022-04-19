An engine block heater is to blame for a late night house fire in Reno.
The fire broke out around 10:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Clemson Road, near Wooster High School. According to the Reno Firefighters Association, two people had to be rescued from the home.
A man was hospitalized with moderate injuries and a woman is in critical condition.
Reno Firefighters say two cats were also rescued from the home.
Investigators say the fire started along an outside wall from a diesel vehicle engine block heater - and then quickly spread into the home via juniper brush.
