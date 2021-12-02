Law enforcement agencies from around northern Nevada hosted a breakfast for religious leaders in the community.
After nearly 22 months apart due to COVID restrictions, members from law enforcement, faith-based communities, social service organizations, educators and more met at the Peppermill Casino to network, share info and have discussions about public safety.
Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam says more community connections can help prevent crimes before they happen.
"It's a great way when we find out when we need some help we can reach out to the different faith-based and we can get stuff from them and then they've learned in turn if someone in their community doesn't feel comfortable reaching out to law enforcement they can go through their faith leaders and they can reach out because of this partnership we've formed."