It's that time of year again as summer break is almost over for Washoe County.
For the first week back to school, police departments in the area are joining forces to increase safety in school zones.
Increased patrols will be around schools as they try to limit the number of accidents compared to last year.
"Last year was a particularly dangerous year for our students," said Jennifer Iveson, Safe Routes to School Coordinator. "We had 21 crashes. 10 of which occurred in marked crosswalks. So, we need to remind drivers to slow down and pay attention."
Some safety tips for pedestrians include to always use a marked crosswalk.
Make eye contact with the driver before crossing.
Make sure to stay off devices and keep your eyes up when walking, and never assume a driver sees you to stay alert.
For drivers, make sure to watch for people, especially in high traffic areas.
Yield to people in or waiting to walk a crosswalk and never pass a vehicle stopped in the road, until you are sure it is safe to do so.
It is also illegal to make U-turns in school zones.
Other measures have been put into play to help with making school zones safer.
"Reno, Sparks and Washoe County have made infrastructure investments in our community to make students safer," Iveson said. "They've installed pedestrian flashers and more school zone lights."
Nevada State Police says coming together with other agencies is the best for everyone's safety.
"We need drivers to focus more in those school zones because we ultimately want to preserve life and we want to prevent injuries or any sort of crashes or anything like that," said Sergeant Michael Ortega, Nevada State Police.
While it's important for drivers to remain cautious and follow the law, NSP says it's the same for pedestrians.
"For instance, darting out into traffic, not using cross walks, things like that," Sgt. Ortega said.
NSP is reminding both drivers and pedestrians that all fines are doubled for any violation in a school zone.