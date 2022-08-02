The Regional Transportation commission has finished the first phase of a project to improve traffic flows in the North Valleys.
Construction crews finished the project late last month which is four months earlier than they had planned.
Phase one of the Lemmon Drive improvement project included widening Lemmon Drive from Military Way to Highway 395 and adding in a diverging diamond interchange to make traffic flow more smoothly around the highway.
This is similar to the diverging diamond RTC added to Moana Lane a while back.
RTC says they have other projects planned for the North Valleys.
They're starting on widening Sky Vista Parkway in August. They're also planning work on Military Road and on North Virginia Street.
And the second phase of construction on Lemmon Drive is also in the works.
“We're looking to improve Lemmon drive around Lemmon Valley Elementary school by Fleetwood Drive all the way around Swan Lake to Ramsey way to improve traffic flows. It also helps with the 100 years flood events that we've seen around Swan Lake,” says Dale Keller, Director of Engineering, RTC.
Construction on that phase is still a few years away - the earliest it could start is 2025.