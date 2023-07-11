Brandy Goodson is back home after a successful showing at the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023, winning a silver medal in the 200m run, placing 6th in the 100m and 6th in the 4x100m relay race.
Goodson has participated in Special Olympics for 15 years in a variety of categories, including athletics, bocce and bowling.
Original Story, Jun 9, 2023:
A local athlete left Reno today to compete in the upcoming Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.
Brandy Goodson will be a part of a 201-member delegation representing the United States from June 17-25.
Friday's event began at Wooster High School with a pep rally led by Wooster student leadership featuring the school’s cheerleaders, before Goodson went to Reno-Tahoe Airport by police escort. There, Goodson ran through a “high-five tunnel” of supporters featuring Knights of Columbus and Greater Nevada Credit Union before boarding her flight to Berlin.
Goodson has participated in Special Olympics for 15 years in athletics, bocce and bowling. Through Special Olympics, Brandy has learned the importance of advocacy as an athlete and is a certified Global Messenger.
One of her accomplishments includes competing in the 2014 Special Olympics USA Games in New Jersey.
See this Instagram post by @reno_police https://t.co/c5DOk2YJFi— Reno Police (@RenoPolice) June 9, 2023