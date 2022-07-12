Great Full Gardens, in partnership with Root Ed, installed a new modular greenhouse at Wooster High School on Tuesday.
Wooster High School is the 2nd Washoe County school to receive a greenhouse from Root Ed and Great Full Gardens and the 5th greenhouse to be installed in the community.
The installation was made possible in part from the money raised by Sierra Car Care’s Gas for Goodness program and fundraising efforts by Great Full Gardens, Wooster High School and Modular Greenhouses.
The greenhouse is built by local company, Modular Greenhouse, and is specially engineered to withstand the high winds experienced in our area.