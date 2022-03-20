Local Fundraiser Rally For Ukraine

Saturday, March 19th, 2022, the Village at Rancharrah raised funds to aid the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. People packed into the showroom with sunflowers, Ukrainian flags, artwork and so much more for the auction and raffle. It was all provided to raise money for Ukrainians who are being affected by the war.
All funds raised will be going through the Northern Nevada International Center to support Ukrainians. Many locals from Ukraine also pitched in to help Ukraine and their families who still live there.
Abbi Whitaker, the President of the Abbi Agency tells us what the fundraiser had to offer, "They've made a lot of handmade items flags, socks, stickers, T-shirts and people making buttons."
Darya Shalayeva, a Reno resident from Ukraine adds, "I donated some of the art that I made, my cups, my mom made dolls... I think it's just something that keeps us busy mentally."
They hope to raise about $20,000 today for the Northern Nevada International Center, acting as a pass-through to get funds directly to Ukraine.
Riley Sutton, the President of the Board for the Northern Nevada International Center says the money will help fund the World Central Kitchen, to help feed Ukrainians.
Sutton mentions, "I think that's a huge amount, and it shows just how much Reno is an international city."
Whitaker tells us, "It gives them energy, and it makes them feel like we are there to support them."
Some of the locals from Ukraine say rallies and fundraisers like this are a great way to help them stay engaged and support the war struck country.
Shalayeva says, "I just hope that this is going to be over soon. I worry about my friends and family there. It's just kind of hard to think about it."
She also mentioned, she moved to Reno from Ukraine about 17 years ago but she still has family in Ukraine.
Shalayeva tells us she is, "Constantly worrying about their lives and state of mind as well over there. So far they're safe, but you never know, so it's a day to day worry."
Whitaker says, "You cannot let folks like Putin believe that it is ok to be a bully and to do what they are doing."
Shalayeva hopes, "That it helps them to fight back, and stand back for them, ultimately take the country back."
If you missed the rally fundraiser today, you can donate directly to the Northern Nevada International Center to help Ukraine, with the link found in this article.