To make the most of National App Day, Dec.11, the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada is encouraging all residents to be better prepared for potential disasters by downloading the free Red Cross Emergency App.
“The American Red Cross is committed to providing families with information and user-friendly tools to help keep themselves and their loved ones safe from disasters said Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter. “Our Emergency App is just such a valuable safety tool, and National App Day serves as a perfect reminder to add it to your smartphone, especially now as we enter the holidays, a peak time for home fires.”
National App Day started in 2017 to celebrate the importance of apps as they change our collective culture by promoting creativity and innovation.
The Red Cross recently rebuilt its all-inclusive Emergency App to improve delivery of timely, accurate safety information to help protect you and your loved ones. “The app is available in English and Spanish with a new, easy to find language toggle,” Powell said. “You can also customize 40 different weather alerts to be ready when something is happening in your area.”
Originally launched in 2015, the recent updates to the Emergency App make it usable for people with disabilities who rely on screen readers. “We want our safety information to be as widely accessible as possible,” Powell said. “Our goal is to empower the entire community to make informed decisions about preparing for and responding to disasters.”
The Red Cross Emergency App also features:
• Preloaded content so users can access guidance from Red Cross experts even without mobile connectivity
• Detailed home fire prevention and safety tips
• Planning feature to help families prepare for what to do and where to go if a disaster strikes
• An “I’m Safe” feature that helps people connect with loved ones
To make sure you’re ready for the unexpected, you can download the free Red Cross Emergency app today. It’s compatible with Smart Phones, Apple Watch, and Android wearable devices. Search “American Red Cross” in app stores or go to redcross.org/apps