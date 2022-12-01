Reno Police tell us just one person has an injury after multiple cars slid into each other on Sierra Highlands Drive near Mae Anne Avenue.

Reno Fire says there were 12 cars involved.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday night. Snow was actively coming down and the roads were icy. Reno Police said they sanded the roads down.

As a reminder, a winter storm warning is up for the Sierra, and a winter weather advisory for our valleys, until 4 a.m. on Friday.

Find more about the storm in the story below... and of course, stay safe!