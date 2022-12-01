A winter storm warning is up for the Sierra, and a winter weather advisory for our valleys, until 4am on Friday.
Heavy snow will impact travel along our mountain passes on Thursday with chain controls and delays - travel is not advised.
I-80 west traffic is currently being held at the Nevada state line due to a jackknifed semi-truck. There's no estimate on when the roadway will reopen.
Our valleys will see snow showers by Thursday afternoon and evening with 1 to 3" possible and a slick evening commute. The storm moves out of here on Friday with a break in the weather on Saturday.
Another storm is on the way Sunday through Monday with another round of snow and chain controls in the mountains.
Check www.nvroads.com for the latest road conditions.
Traffic on I-80 westbound at Hirschdale Rd. is being held due to a jackknifed big rig….expect delays.— CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) December 1, 2022
•I-80 is R2 in both directions from Boca to Alta.
• Big rigs are being turned around westbound and the Nevada State line, and eastbound at Alta. pic.twitter.com/3O4Y7VGd6I
The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry Avalanche Warning from 7 AM Thursday to 7 AM Friday. Avalanche danger is HIGH in the mountains. Travel in, near, or below avy terrain is NOT recommended. Full details: https://t.co/YmgFzp4I32 and https://t.co/QxTD5pVkAA pic.twitter.com/Z5SbmLGafr— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) December 1, 2022