On November 26, 2022, three Reno PD officers jumped into freezing water to help two citizens after they were involved in a crash.
The three officers, Officers Peralta, Muhlenberg, and Schmidt, have been nominated to receive an award from Axon which is the company that services our body cameras and cameras across the country.
Reno Police are releasing body camera footage of officers performing a water rescue after a car crashed into a ravine.