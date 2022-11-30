Reno Police are releasing body camera footage of officers performing a water rescue after a car crashed into a ravine.
It happened Saturday near Virginia Street and Talus Way.
Police tell us officers were in the area when they witnessed the crash happened.
They say despite extremely cold temperatures, the officers went into the water and rescued the occupants.
We don't know the circumstances surrounding the crash, or how those who were rescued are doing now.
We have reached out to police for more information.
You can watch the video by clicking below. Viewer discretion is advised.