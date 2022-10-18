The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space department invites the community to join us for our 6th annual Carson City BOOnanza.
This event attracts over two thousand kids and their families each year and is a safe and fun way to celebrate Halloween.
Over 70 local businesses and organizations will decorate booths set up along the meandering paths at Mills Park, passing out candy and other treats to trick-or-treaters.
BOOnanza will be held outside at Mills Park. In case of inclement weather, the event will move to the Marv Teixeira Pavilion.
This event also includes performers from Youth Theatre Carson City, food trucks located in the Oxoby Loop of Mills Park, and the Mills Park Train which will be operating for $2 per person.
The Carson City BOOnanza will be a fun, family-friendly, and safe way to trick-or-treat this year.
Prizes are available for best decorated booth, so don’t forget to vote for your favorite.
Parking is available at Mills Park with overflow parking at Carson High School. Sponsored by Southwest Gas, Carson City Toyota, and PCC Structurals.