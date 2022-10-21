Two local couples partner to purchase a dive bar on E 4th Street, Abby's Highway 40, and expand the back patio space to share with an Airstream Dumpling Kitchen named Dumpling Queen.
Abby's Highway 40 opens today, October 21, with Dumpling Queen to follow in the coming weeks.
The property was purchased earlier this year and began renovations in May 2022 with minimal yet necessary functional updates, remodeled restrooms, and an expansion of the outdoor space to a Dumpling Garden.
"One of our main goals was to activate the back patio area and create a comfortable environment. Guests can enjoy cocktails by the new fire pits and outdoor heaters, watch games on an 8 ft. high definition LED wall, participate in a range of events, and share dumplings from a 1948 converted Airstream," says Chris Reilly, co-owner. Abby's Highway 40 will feature a delicious and approachable beverage program in addition to the regular classic cocktails and beer. "We will have some fun specialty cocktails, but we won't be taking ourselves too seriously," says Kristin Inman, Abby's Bar Manager.
The inside of the bar will remain a similar look and feel to the previous owner, with darts, a pool table with the original felt from a craps table at the Nevada Club, and gaming machines set to operate in 2023. The bar's namesake pays homage to the old Highway 40/Lincoln Highway and Abby, the father of the previous owner, Donny Schwartz.
The decor, neon signage, and tchotchkes nod to Reno's past.
Dumpling Queen, set to open in the coming weeks, will offer Xiao Long Bao, Shanghai-style soup dumplings, and an assortment of curated snacks and drinks.
"We've partnered with the incredible entrepreneurs at Xiao Chi Jie (XCJ) to source quality dumplings that customers will love. We're very excited to offer a place to serve late night snacks in the Reno Brewery District with Dumpling Queen," says Chris Reilly, Co-Owner.
Piper Stremmel and husband Chris Reilly also own The Jesse, a boutique hotel and cocktail bar, and Estella, a Mezcal and Taco restaurant just west of Abby's Highway 40.
"We love E 4th Street and wanted to continue investing in downtown and expand the local experience," says Stremmel.
"With our partners Dash and Nicky Gopinath, we share a love of the energy in Reno…and classic dive bars and dumplings. We look forward to bringing new experiences to E 4th street while honoring Nevada's nostalgia and highlighting local makers within our programming," says Stremmel.
For more information, visit abbyshighway40.com and dumplingqueenreno.com and follow along on social media @dumplingqueenreno and @abbyshighway40.