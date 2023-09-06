The Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows is hosting the annual "Barrels & Bites" fundraiser at the Peppermill on Friday. It's one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.
"It's this eating and drinking extravaganza at the Peppermill," said Colie Glenn with the Boys & Girls Club. "Hundreds of alcohol vendors serving up drinks you're never had before, any kind of alcohol you could dream of, amazing food, there's theme rooms, there's a silent disco, a whiskey corral, it's insane."
The event raises money for a nonprofit that continues to grow here in Northern Nevada.
"We're now in Reno, Sparks, Fernley, Ely, Winnemucca, Tonopah, Panaca, and Lovelock," Glenn said. "So all the fundraising means we can serve more kids and give them a safe place to learn, a safe place to grow."
The Boys & Girls Club now serves more than 13,000 kids in the region.
"We want to reach as many kids as we can," Glenn said. "We just moved into so many rural locations that never had anything for before and after school programming, so these kids had to fend for themselves for all these years. It's really exciting we can show them mentorship and provide them with homework help and meals and all the things they didn't have before that."
The last Barrels & Bites was the biggest yet, raising more than $100,000 for the club in a single night.
"It's one of our favorite fundraisers of the year," Glenn said. "When you walk out, your mind is blown. It's unlike anything you've ever seen and it's right here in Reno and it's a blast."
Tickets are available online for $100 and at the door, if the event doesn't sell out, for $125.
More information: https://barrelsandbites.com/