The Nugget Casino Resort's Best in the West Rib Cook Off is back this week! The City of Sparks is announcing road closures in place for the rib cook off happening now until Thursday, September 6th.
Road Closures:
- Victorian Avenue from Pyramid Highway to Victorian Plaza Circle (west side)
- Victorian Plaza Circle (east) from Avenue of the Oaks to Nugget Avenue.
- Avenue of the Oaks in front of the Galaxy Theater, one block east and one block west.
- 10th Street from south of Avenue of the Oaks from the alleyway to Victorian Avenue.
- The alleyway between 10th and the Sparks Heritage Museum will be closed from 3 a.m. August 30th to 6:00 p.m. Monday, September 4th.
- Sparks Heritage Museum parking lot is closed to the public, with space available for museum volunteers and patrons on
Public parking is available in the Nugget's west parking lot, in the city parking garage next to the Galaxy movie theater, and the bottom level of the Deco Apartments.
The City of Sparks says if you don't want to drive to the cook off, there are free shuttles provided by RTC RIDE and Amador Shuttle Service. They will be offering round trip shuttle rides from the Greenbrae Shopping Center and Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.
Shuttles are available from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. from Wednesday, August 30th, through Sunday, September 3rd, and from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 1st.
For more information on the Best of the West Rib Cook Off, visit https://nuggetribcookoff.com/