The Churchill County Planning commission is getting ready to re-examine their special use permit issued to Omaha Track.
It comes a little more than a month after a fire broke out at the company's railroad tie sorting facility in Hazen.
The fire appeared to grow fast at first sending massive dark plumes of smoke into the air.
At the time we were seeing high temperatures and strong winds making it hard for crews to work to put it out.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
According to the company, the only property damaged appeared to be the railroad ties.
While there didn't seem to be too much widespread damage, commissioners say the county, nearby residents and businesses were all affected.
During their investigation, the public work's director also found Omaha Track violated several conditions of their agreement.
According to the report, the company had more than 150,000 railroad ties stored on site which exceeded its limit.
The report also claims Omaha Track did not provide all the layout and improvement needs identified by the fire marshal and failed to meet the maximum height of 10 feet for the scrap pile.
Omaha Track did meet with county staff, including the fire department, to discuss steps that would prevent another fire like this from happening again.
That plan is to be implemented as part of the revised conditions for approval.
Commissioners are set to discuss and re-examine the special permit at a meeting set to begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.