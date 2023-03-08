The City of Reno has been working all around the city preparing about 550 miles of ditch network for the weather. But they also have a Clean and Safe Team walking around providing outreach to warn people about the weather who may be in unsafe areas and encouraging others to stay away from the river and low-lying areas during inclement weather. Russell Keyes, a Field Assistant for the Clean and Safe Team for the City of Reno explains "Might be hard to believe it now, that the water can come up this high, but you may be in a dangerous spot." The Clean and Safe Team also offers resources and shelter options for those who may need it. Keyes mentions "And if they refuse, just let them know if they haven't been paying attention to the weather ‘Hey things can change’ they may find themselves in a different situation in a very short matter of time."
The Director of Utility Services, Trina Magoon, from the City of Reno also says they developed a flood response action map which has real time hydrographs from the national weather service, as well as mapping of existing infrastructure and culvert locations where they have known problem areas when storms come around. She speaks more on the maps features "All of those are already in the map, and that helps our staff when they go out, just to know what it is that they're looking at before they get there."
The Division Manager for Sewer and Storm Drains, Ryan Bird, says they do maintenance on the ditches around the city all year long. He mentions "As long as we prepare for the worst and we're ready I feel like we can handle anything and we try to take it one hour at a time."
When residents call Reno Direct to report drainage and flooding issues, those calls are logged directly into the flood response action plan map. Allowing the city's resources to be allocated efficiently and respond to those requests. Magoon emphasizes "Our residents really are our eyes on the ground out there. Our staff cannot be everywhere… calling into Reno Direct really is the most efficient way to get that information to staff so we can get out there and resolve their issues."