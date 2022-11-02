The community is invited to join Reno Vice Mayor and Councilmember Devon Reese and Ward 3 Councilmember Miguel Martinez for a Community Clean Up on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (or until bins are full) at Vaughn Middle School.
Residents are invited to participate by bringing trash, yard waste, and any large items they would like disposed of, or by contributing volunteer time.
“At this cleanup, not only will community members have an opportunity to get rid of excess waste around their homes, but they’ll also get a chance to meet our new Ward 3 Councilmember, Miguel Martinez,” said Vice Mayor Reese. “We hope to see you out there for a fun and productive morning, Reno!”
Waste management dumpsters, courtesy of Vice Mayor Reese, will be present at this event.