(October 18, 2022) Greenstreet Development and Vintage Housing is breaking ground on a new affordable senior living complex at 260 Winter Street in Reno.
Vintage at Washington Station will be a senior-restricted development, available to residents age 55 and above. All of the units will be affordable to seniors at or below 60% of area median income (AMI). The project will set aside five home units at 45% of the AMI.
The complex will consist of 205 units and developers say it's being designed to specifically fill a gap of housing needs not being met for lower-income senior citizens living in northern Nevada.