The Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) has some holiday dining specials at Charlie Palmer Steak Reno, Rim Asian Bistro, Uno Más, The Grand Buffet and The Grand Café for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year.
Charlie Palmer Steak
To celebrate the holiday season, Charlie Palmer Steak will offer a menu featuring three incredible courses. Start the night off with the choice of smoked salmon rillettes served with caviar crème fraiche, a toasted baguette and caper berries. Or select a duck confit salad made with chicory, an orange reduction, parmigiano reggiano and crispy shallots.
For the entree, guests will enjoy a smoked prime rib served alongside Yorkshire pudding, spice roasted carrots, creamy horseradish and au jus. End the night with a buche blanche de Noel made with Valrhona white chocolate, raspberry Grand Marnier compote served with dark chocolate ice cream.
Charlie Palmer will serve this Christmas menu on Dec. 24 and 25 from 5 to 10 p.m. starting at $116 per person.
Rim Asian Bistro
Rim Asian Bistro will celebrate the holidays with three amazing courses featuring a variety of seasonal ingredients. Start with the choice of roasted butternut squash and coconut bisque, pan seared pork pot stickers with warm ponzu and chile oil or a fresh winter field green salad made with snap peas, radish, pomegranate and cashew ginger dressing.
For the second course, choose from matsutake braised short ribs paired with horseradish whipped potatoes and winter vegetables or a miso glazed salmon with braised mustard greens and pumpkin ginger puree.
A spiced ginger cake with fuji apple sake glaze, compressed cider apples and cinnamon ice cream is for dessert.
Rim Asian Bistro will serve this holiday menu on Dec. 24 from 5 to 11 p.m. for $68 per person.
Uno Más
Uno Más is set to deliver Christmas dinner with fresh, authentic Mexican ingredients. For the entree, guests will get their plate loaded with two amazing tamales, one chicken and one pork option, served with red and green salsas. Spanish rice and beans will be served alongside the entree to round the course out.
For dessert, guests will enjoy a pumpkin cheesecake made from spiced pumpkin cake with maple cream and candied pepitas.
Uno Más will serve this special menu on Dec. 24 from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. for $35 per person.
The Grand Buffet
Load up your plate with a choice of Christmas dinner favorites at The Grand Buffet. Seafood lovers have the choice of a pan seared salmon topped with crab and lemon sauce. Or choose a bevy of other seafood favorites like smoked salmon, crab, mussels, shrimp and oysters. The buffet will also feature a poke station.
Meat lovers can choose from a holiday traditional prime rib, roasted turkey with brown gravy or a honey glazed ham. Sides include roasted Brussels sprouts, orange glazed baby carrots or lobster mac and cheese.
End the night with a choice of holiday-themed dessert options.
The Grand Buffet Christmas special will be served on Dec. 24 from 4 to 9 p.m. and Dec. 25 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for $56 per person.
The Grand Café
Christmas is grand at The Grand Café. Enjoy a carved honey glazed ham with scalloped potatoes with candied carrots and a brandied cinnamon glaze. End the night with a white chocolate peppermint cheesecake made with an Oreo cookie crust and a dark chocolate glaze.
The Grand Cafe will serve this Christmas special on Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for $35 per person.
For more information or to make a reservation visit grandsierraresort.com.