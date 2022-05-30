Hike the Sierras with your dog! This isn't your typical dog walk as it's in the mountains on the trails surrounded by beautiful pines and vistas.
The Galena Regional Park-Bitterbrush Trail guided hike, hosted by Natural Paws, is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and should take about an hour (two mile hike), but make sure to linger with your pooch to soak up all the gorgeous scenery.
After the hike, you can relax and enjoy the many unique vendors and food trucks. Your dog will delight in their very own after-hike ice cream back and peanut butter flavored non-fat yogurt.
There will also be dogs up for adoption if you're looking for a new furry family member.
Sign up when you arrive between 10 a.m. and noon. The Hike for Hounds event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Just $30 will get you a cool event t-shirt as well as an impressive gift bag of dog goodies. All proceeds benefit Res-Que and Canine Rehabilitation Center & Sanctuary (CRCS). CRCS is dedicated to rehabilitating dogs until they are adoptable to loving homes. Res-Que is an awesome team of rescuers pulling, fostering and rehoming dogs from northern Nevada and northern California shelters.
Dogs must be on a leash at all times during the event, current on vaccinations and cleaned up after.
For more information and directions, visit www.naturalpawsreno.com.
(Natural Paws Reno and CRCS assisted with this story.)