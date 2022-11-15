The Douglas County Board of County Commissioners is currently accepting applications for various volunteer advisory boards.
Board eligibility requirements vary.
All applicants must be Douglas County residents.
For a list of vacancies visit the Douglas County website at https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/da0e967f/9E-54ghl7RGvuL95Bm1nPA?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.douglascountynv.gov%2Fgovernment%2Fcounty_boards_and_commissions and click on “Vacancies”.
Click on “Apply” to complete an application.
Application Deadline: Friday, December 9 at 5:00 PM.
Appointments will be made at the January 10, 2023 Board of County Commissioners meeting. If needed, an additional meeting may be scheduled on January 11, 2023.
For more information, you can contact the County Manager’s Office at 775-782-9821 or email AdvisoryBoards@douglasnv.us
(Douglas County assisted with this report)