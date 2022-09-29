There was a crash on McCarran Blvd. near I-80 in west Reno Thursday night around 7 p.m.
Reno Police (RPD) says two vehicles were involved in the crash and the one driving southbound made an illegal u-turn. Somebody driving northbound struck the southbound driver.
Both drivers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
All lanes of McCarran northbound of the freeway were closed while emergency crews responded.
There's no word yet on a cause of the crash, but any developments will be posted here.