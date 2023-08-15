Tuesday was a big day for the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN). They hosted a farewell reception for its outgoing CEO Mike Kazmierski.
As we've reported in the past, EDAWN incoming president and CEO will be Taylor Adams who's already been working with the company since July.
Kazmierski said that he feels confident with his replacement.
"This is probably one of the best transitions I have experienced, or I have seen," Kazmierski said. "We've really been planning it for about two years. We've transitioned the EDAWN staff and now brought on a new CEO to take over the team and move to the next level."
Kazmierski has been with EDAWN since 2011 and has been known for helping grow western Nevada's tech industry by bringing companies like Tesla and Redwood Material to the region.
When he decided he was going to look for new opportunities, the EDAWN board conducted an extensive process that involved more than 100 candidates and finally selected Adams. A well-experienced man in finance and economic development who relocated from Virginia Beach.
Adams said that he feels honored to have been chosen and will continue the good work EDAWN has been doing while under Kazmierski's leadership.
"The most important thing for me to do in the short term is recognize that what the team's been doing under Mike's leadership has worked and it's worked exceptionally well, so in the short term, the most important thing to do is to not break it," Adams said. "Just keep doing the great work that we are doing."
As for Kazmierski, he said that he promised his wife a trip to Europe so they'll be hopping on a cruise ship and after their travels, Mike will continue to look for more future opportunities.