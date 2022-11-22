(November 22, 2022) For Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29, Eddy House has announced a goal of raising $11,000 in honor of their 11th anniversary.
This sum will cover Eddy House expenses of laundry for beds, showers, and utilities for 55 youth per night throughout the month of December.
Donors can give online at eddyhouse.org, by mailing or delivering donations to their location at 888 Willow St, or by starting their own fundraisers on behalf of Eddy House through social media.
Eleven years ago, Lynette Eddy founded Eddy House with a drop-in day center on 6th St. which provided necessary services to youth ages 18-24 in northern Nevada. Today, Eddy House is located in a 16,000+ sqft. facility where youth can stay overnight, shower, eat three meals a day, and receive therapy and life skill classes. In 2020, Eddy House provided 5,580 bed nights and 1,683 showers to homeless youth, and in 2021 they provided 12,420 bed nights and 5,019 showers.
“Our goal for Giving Tuesday is to raise $11,000 in donations from our community because now, during the winter months, is when young homeless people need us most,” said Trevor Macaluso, Eddy House CEO. “Each day, we provide a multitude of resources to every youth who comes through our door, and we count on the generosity of donors to continue providing these resources.”
Giving Tuesday is a global day of charitable giving that encourages people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. In 2021, about 35 million adults participated on GivingTuesday 2021 in the U.S., according to the GivingTuesday Data Commons.
Donations received by midnight on November 29 will be counted toward the $11,000 goal, those interested can learn more at eddyhouse.org/events.
The media can reach out to Ana Hurt, marketing and events coordinator, with any questions about the event. Please contact her at (775) 384-1129 ext 109 (work) or at analisa@eddyhouse.org.