The Lyon County Facilities Department has reported a rise in vandalism at facilities and parks throughout Lyon County.
The Mark Twain ballfield restrooms were recently damaged. Metal stalls were torn down and toilets were torn from the wall. The Fairgrounds in Yerington were recently vandalized with building doors kicked, chairs, lattice, gates, and locks were destroyed.
Libraries have seen vandalism as well. Crews are in the process of making repairs.
Lyon County will be enhancing security at all our facilities as funding permits.
Lyon County urges citizens to notify the Sheriff's Office of any suspected vandalism or other illegal activity witnessed on County-owned properties.
Every case of vandalism is a cost to the taxpayer.
(Lyon County assisted with this report.)