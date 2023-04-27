The Professional Firefighters of Nevada will dedicate a new firefighter memorial on the grounds of the Capital Complex in Carson City on Thursday. It's a project years in the making.
"The idea has been in the works for decades, and we were able to get a bill sponsor in 2017," said PFFN President Todd Ingalsbee. "That's when the governor signed it so officially the process started in 2017 with the idea, the construction and the development of the memorial itself.
"We're taking the plaques that were up, taking them off the wall at Mills Park, and we will be giving those to the families," Ingalsbee said. "And if we can't find family, we will give them to the departments where those members served."
An artist will etch the names of the fallen onto the granite walls of the new memorial. Ingalsbee says the new site is a fitting one.
"As firefighters we learn from each other, we are better now for the sacrifices of those that came before us," he said. "We have better equipment, better working conditions, and all of that is possible through the work at the legislature every session. So to have it here in a place where it's safe from vandalism, where kids and fellow Nevadans can come here and experience these life-sized firefighters, it couldn't be a more fitting spot."
A lasting tribute to those whose service should never be forgotten.
"The idea behind this is that somebody's grandson or granddaughter, their brother, will be able to come here and see their relative's name on the wall for generations to come and learn about the sacrifices they made, that's what it's all about," Ingalsbee said.
There will be a parade procession and honor guard around 12:30 p.m. and the ceremony starts at 1:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome.