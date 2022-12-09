Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches below 5000 feet, except 4 to 8 inches above 5000 feet including Washoe Valley and Virginia City. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 10 PM Saturday to 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan for slick road conditions Saturday night into Sunday morning with chain controls possible for higher elevations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will lower to all valley floors Saturday night into Sunday morning. Even slushy roadways can create hazardous travel. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

...Significant Sierra Winter Storm this Weekend... A significant winter storm is poised to impact the Sierra this weekend with the potential for several feet of snow from Friday night into late Sunday. Travel across the Sierra is not recommended this weekend and may be impossible at times. If you choose to do so, make sure to have proper supplies and plan for long delays. Winds will remain strong and gusty in the High Sierra with periods of stronger winds surfacing in valley locations. Areas of whiteout conditions will be possible across the Sierra on Saturday due to strong winds and heavy snowfall. Lower western Nevada valleys could see spillover rainfall Saturday as snow levels rise to 5000-6000 feet. Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall during this timeframe could create some nuisance flooding for urban and poor drainage areas. Snow levels will then rapidly drop to all western Nevada valley floors by Sunday morning which will provide the best chances for a few inches snow accumulation and travel impacts across lower valleys.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel may be difficult for high-profile vehicles along US-395 and I-580. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&