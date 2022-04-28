GSR hosting Cinco De Mayo festival this weekend

El Original Tacos Tijuana will present the 21st Cinco de Mayo Festival and host several popular Regional Mexican groups and a Cumbia artist at the event on Saturday.
Northern Nevada's largest celebration of Hispanic heritage will be held outdoors at Reno's Grand Sierra Resort this weekend with two full days of live entertainment on two stages starting at noon Saturday. Local and regional bands will perform followed by internationally recognized headliners.
Saturday’s headliner will be Rocio, the Lady of Cumbia. Banda La Costena will close the show on Sunday.
Admission and access to all scheduled entertainment is $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children under 12 and seniors 65+. Separate tickets will be sold for World of Amusement carnival’s 12 rides and games.
Mexican dancing horses from Rancho el Gavilan will also parade through the grounds at 1:00 p.m. and perform until 4:00 p.m. on both days and amateur boxing bouts will be held daily.
Redirect Athletics is a local Reno/Sparks non-profit and they've designed a fitness and boxing program that allows youth and adults to use fitness and boxing as a coping skill for their daily lives.
Rosalio Benitez will replace Manuel Arce as coordinator of the boxing this year as the Arce is currently training a boxer for a World Championship fight. Arce Boxing, a local non-profit boxing club for at-risk teenagers, has already produced several national champions since inception in 2002.
Over 100 vendors will offer games, prizes, specialty items, clothes, art and crafts at the event. Mexican food and other cuisine will be available for purchase in Grand Sierra Resort's southeast parking lot.
(Cinco De Mayo Support Team)