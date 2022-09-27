NV Energy and the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) are announcing brief closures of Interstate 580 between northern Carson City and Washoe Valley during the morning hours of Sunday, October 2.
Both directions of I-580 will periodically be closed for up to 20 minutes between Arrowhead Drive in northern Carson City and Eastlake Boulevard exit 10 in Washoe Valley.
The series of closures will take place between 7 and 10 a.m. that Sunday.
Traffic will temporarily be held on the interstate for 20 minutes before being released. Drivers are advised to plan accordingly.
For the safety of both community members and utility workers working in the direct area, no through traffic is recommended near the Hobart Road and Alternate U.S. 395 intersection in the Lakeview area.
A helicopter will be used to install power line marker balls for enhanced visibility of the 120- kilovolt transmission lines which cross over the interstate and supply power to approximately 11,000 customers at Lake Tahoe.
The marker balls will make the aerial power lines more visible to pilots, providing enhanced safety for all.
The schedule is subject to change based on weather and other factors.
(The Nevada Department of Transportation assisted with this report.)