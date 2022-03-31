Starting tomorrow, law enforcement agencies throughout Nevada will be Joining Forces to cite distracted drivers.
Nevada law states that any use of a handheld electronic device like a cell phone, mp3 player, GPS device, etc., while driving is illegal. The state's ban on handheld devices while driving went into effect on January 1, 2012.
This event will be the 10th Joining Forces event of 2022 and will run from April 1st through the 11th.
The Governor's Highway Safety Association provides some tips to help limit distracted driving and increase safety:
- Turn it off. Turn your phone off or switch it to silent mode before you get in the car.
- Spread the word. Set up a customized message to tell callers that you are driving.
- If you need to make a call, find a legal and safe place to pull and over and park first.
- Use your passengers. Ask a passenger to make a call or text for you.
- Prepare. Review maps and directions before you start driving. If you need help when you are on the road, pull over and review the directions again.
- Focus on the task at hand. Refrain from smoking, eating, drinking, reading and any other activities that may take your mind and eyes off the road.
(The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol assisted with this report.)