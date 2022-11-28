After completely booked events, LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada (LIBERTY), in partnership with Community Health Alliance, is hosting its last Adult Dental Day of the year to address gaps in oral health coverage in the community.
The event will offer free dental care for uninsured adults, with priority placed on urgent dental care such as extractions and severe tooth pain.
Held at Community Health Alliance’s Sparks location at 2244 Oddie Blvd., Adult Dental Day will take place Tuesday, December 6.
Appointments for each day will begin at 7 a.m. and last until 5 p.m. Individuals will be seen on a first come, first served basis.
“When we started Adult Dental Days earlier this year, we knew we were addressing a critical need in our community. The turnout for our first two events only solidified that need and drove us to accommodate walk-ins as well, serving as many in the community as possible,” said Lindsay Littlefield, president of LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada.
Following its first two events, LIBERTY and Community Health Alliance have placed an emphasis on emergency services with the last Adult Dental Day.
Uninsured members of the community with severe dental needs are encouraged to attend and be seen by one of Community Health Alliance’s dentists before the year ends.
In addition to the free on-site dental care from the organizations, attendees will be able to learn more about available healthcare options.
“Due to the success of Adult Dental Days, we are excited to continue to partner with LIBERTY to provide these services and the best all-around care for our community, regardless of one’s health insurance status,” said Oscar Delgado, chief executive officer at Community Health Alliance. “As we work to alleviate barriers to dental care, we continue to provide primary care, pediatric care including Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) services, behavioral health, low-cost pharmacies and nutritious food pantries to our patients. We are accepting new patients at each of our locations and look forward to providing quality care to our community.”
Community Health Alliance serves the northern Nevada region with affordable and accessible healthcare for all, including the unsheltered and underserved populations.
Anyone who needs assistance regarding health care or dental coverage will be able to speak with team members from both organizations during the event.