Gear Hut, Reno's only used gear shop, is a convenient drop off location for responsible ski recycling this season.
For the rest of the winter season, Gear Hut will not only collect old skis, but boots, boards and poles (including old and damaged gear) as well. Their goal is to reduce the landfill impact of outdated technical gear.
Gear Hut is partnering with Ski Trucks, a SLC based company helping keep ski industry related gear out of the landfill.
Items collected will be disassembled and properly disposed of. Salvageable pieces will be distributed to artists to create furniture pieces such as Adirondack chairs made of skis and snowboard benches. You may have seen one of these benches at one of the hole's at the Rancho San Rafael disc golf course.
Gear Hut is Reno’s best option for consigning and investing in gently used, modern mountain gear. For those skis and boards 2011 and older, customers can drop off their ski/board recycling during their open hours.
Gear Hut is located at 318 Broadway Blvd in the Wells Ave. district, open from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.