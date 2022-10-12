Altrusa International of Reno/Sparks, a service club chartered in 2020 to help better Reno and Sparks communities, is hosting the organization’s third annual Socktober on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Cypress Reno in the midtown district.
The event is an opportunity for individuals in the region to drop off donations of new, mens socks to organizers. Socks collected will go to the Katie Grace Foundation, which will distribute them to veterans in need within the area.
This is the third year of the collection effort, which also serves as an opportunity for individuals to learn more about the service club, get the chance to win raffle prizes, including a $50 Scheels gift card, and network with event attendees. Light refreshments will be served.
Organizers are hoping to collect 500 pairs of socks through the effort.
“Small gifts matter, and as we enter the cooler season, even one donation of new socks can make a world of difference for someone in need,” said Courtney Vogt, president of Altrusa International of Reno/Sparks. “Our organization is all about finding small ways to make this a better place to live, and we would be honored to welcome others to our group, whether they’re just dropping off some socks or are interested in learning more about our various projects.”
Altrusa International of Reno/Sparks hosts a variety of service and fundraising efforts designed to support local nonprofits, including the Community Food Pantry, Project 150, Step 2 and more. Over the calendar year, the organization hosts Socktober, Story Time at the Laundromat and Hotel/Motel Outreach.
The Cypress Reno is located at 761 S. Virginia Street in Reno, Nevada. There is no cost to participate in the event.