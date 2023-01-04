Lyon County Swears in Elected Officials

Incumbent David Hockaday and newly elected J. Scott Keller were sworn in during the Tuesday, January 3, 2023 Lyon County Board of County Commission (BOCC) meeting.
Also sworn in were Sheriff Brad Pope, District Attorney Stephen Rye, Clerk/Treasurer Staci Lindberg, Assessor Troy Villines, Recorder Anita Talbot, and Fernley Swimming Pool General Improvement District Board Director Suzanne Prouty.
During the meeting, the BOCC voted to appoint Commissioner David Hockaday as Chair and Commissioner Wes Henderson Vice Chair.
The District Three commission seat, which covers parts of Dayton, all of Stagecoach, and parts of Silver Springs, was vacated by Ken Gray with his recent election to the Nevada State Assembly.
Those interested in the position must submit an application to the County Manager’s Office by 5:00pm on January 10th, 2023.
For more information on the application process, see the December 28, 2022 News Release Lyon County Seeks Applications for Vacant Commissioner Seat.