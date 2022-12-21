Mendive Middle School in Sparks was temporarily evacuated while police investigated a report of a possible threat at the school.
Washoe County School District posted the information just after 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Just a little more than 30 minutes later, WCSD reported that police determined that the school was safe and that students returned to the building.
WCSD did not give any additional details on the possible threat.
We're working to get more information.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.