Multiple Douglas County Deputies Exposed to Fentanyl During Narcotics Arrest

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * CHANGES...None. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible. * WHERE...Most of Western Nevada and Northeast California. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The probability of a freeze for all lower valleys is increasing for late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Even colder temperatures are expected Sunday night into Monday morning with a hard freeze all areas. Now is a good time to winterize irrigation systems and prepare for routine freezing temperatures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE TAHOE BASIN AND SIERRA FRONT... * CHANGES... * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 272 Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area, Fire Weather Zone 420 Northern Sierra Front including Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Western Lyon, and Far Southern Lassen Counties, Fire Weather Zone 421 Southern Sierra Front including Alpine, Northern Mono, Southern Lyon and and Western Mineral Counties. * Winds...Southwest 25 to 40 mph most areas, with gusts to 60 mph across mid slopes and foothills possible. Ridge wind gusts 80 to 90 mph. * Humidity...Recovery is expected to remain moderate at all elevations and generally below 40%. * Duration...3 to 6 hours. * Impacts...Strong winds of this magnitude can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. &&