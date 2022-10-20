Multiple Douglas County Deputies Exposed to Fentanyl During Narcotics Arrest

(October 20, 2022) The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says multiple deputies were exposed to fentanyl during a narcotics arrest in Stateline Thursday evening.
The initial call came in around 8:10 p.m.
Five deputies were transported to the emergency room from the scene. Their condition is currently unknown. Other officers were exposed, but were decontaminated on scene.
Multiple agencies responded, including Tahoe Douglas Fire, East Fork Fire, Carson City HAZMAT, South Lake Tahoe Police, Nevada State Police and Reno Police Department.
Hazardous materials teams are still on scene tonight making sure there are no other exposures.
As of 11:30 p.m., this is still an active scene.
