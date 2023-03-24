With some city streets worsening in Reno, the annual Neighborhood Streets Program is set to work on roads in the southwest region.
The Talus Street neighborhoods will also receive reconstruction.
"It's super important to do the surface level treatment on the roads because it actually keeps our good roads in good condition," said Amy Pennington, the Special Projects and Outreach Coordinator with Reno Public Works. "If we neglect it, it's like an oil change for a car. So, if you drove your car forever and never changed the oil you would probably have to change your engine and that's a huge expense."
The program is split up into two sections. The first is the preventative maintenance project, IN which all streets that are impacted are colored in the map here:
The red marks where they will set slurry seal on the roads which the city says this reduces the rate of deterioration and renews the surface.
The funding received was about three million dollars for this project.
The other is the Talus Street and Sewer Rehabilitation Project which will be used to remove and replace pavement, removal and replacement of sanitary sewer, storm drain upgrades, and much more.
This project received about $11 million dollars.
The Preventative Maintenance Project is annual and rotates with the three triads, Southwest, Northwest-Stead-Verdi, and Northeast-to-Southeast each year.
Talus is one of the three neighborhood street rehabilitations proposed as it was the only one to receive funding so far.
The other two are in the Vanness and Akard area.
The City has a system on deciding when roads need to be considered for reconstruction.
"We actually rate our roads on a scale of zero to one hundred and so one hundred is like a brand-new road and so then when something falls below fifty on that scale it becomes a candidate for one of these programs," Pennington said.
Construction is supposed to start sometime in the spring and will finish up within late summer to fall.