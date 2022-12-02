The Nevada Humane Society has a brand-new calendar that goes on sale today. The theme is "The Rescuers and the Rescued," and it features a first-of-its-kind collaboration with the Reno Fire Department and a bunch of shelter kittens.
Firefighter Matt Suleski, who is featured in a couple of the images, says he's not a cat person. Well, at least he wasn't.
"I did not grow up with cats, but little Smoky is growing on me," he said. "I think he's falling asleep in my arms right now, so he's probably wanting to come home with me. I might take him home in my bag."
The Nevada Humane Society organized two photo shoots to capture all the images used for this year's design.
"It was so fun," said Fire Inspector and Investigator Katie Walker. "We all showed up, they basically handed out kittens, so I grabbed one and never gave it up. It was fun watching all the firefighters interact with kittens - these big dudes, playing with little kittens and just melting."
Some may have even seen this day coming.
"When I was going for this job, my wife's family knew about the firefighter calendar that they did five or six years ago," Suleski said. "And that was their first question - if you got approached to do a calendar shoot, would you do it? And I was like, well, absolutely. And here I am."
There was no hesitation answering this call.
"We love helping people," Walker said. "Whether it's going on calls, whether it's making sure businesses and special events are safe, or doing things for nonprofits like this, it's awesome. It's all about giving back to the community."
And all the models will be at Lead Dog Brewing in Downtown Reno from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the calendar launch.
"Not only do we have the firefighters in the calendar, the actual models to give autographs, the kittens will also be there and able to give some autographs as well," said Nicole Theodoulou with the Nevada Humane Society. "So it really just ups the ante of adorableness. We've never done a firefighter and kitten combo and we're so excited about this project because the content turned out amazing."
Proceeds from the calendar help pets in need of forever homes all over Northern Nevada. They are $25 and available at the Reno and Carson City shelters and online.