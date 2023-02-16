The Jessie Rees Foundation held an event today to raise money for kids who have cancer and their families.
Local volunteers pitched in to make a total of 525 'joy jars', filled with toys and other goodies that will go directly to kids fighting cancer in Florida.
The event today is part of a fundraising effort started by a student at Reno High School who says he first heard of the organization four years ago, and was inspired to work with them after meeting a cancer survivor.
Hayden Parga said, "it honestly inspired me to want to serve others as well, because it moved my heart in this posture of... what can I do for others? What can I do that's bigger than myself?"
Hayden has raised over $15,000 for the Jessie Rees Foundation in the last year.