In collaboration with DETR’s Rehabilitation Division, BlindConnect has released a video series, talking about etiquette and support when interacting with a person who is blind or has low vision.
The series explains life skills such as walking with a cane, using a dog guide, signing documents and being independent in public.
The goal is to provide the individuals themselves, their friends, family members, service providers, and medical persons real-life, hands-on ways that individuals who are visually impaired can be independent and their support system can provide appropriate help and support.
“Everyone knows someone who has or will have vision loss. Isolation and fear cause bigger barriers than the diagnosis of vision loss. We hope to diminish those barriers by providing friendly and easy to relate to information on how people who are blind can live a life worth living after vision loss.” Said Raquel O’Neill, BlindConnect President.
According to the US Census 2021, there are 43,817 Nevadans with a visual disability.
The video series is only one of the tools DETR’s Rehabilitation Division and BlindConnect use to support Nevadans.
If you would like more information, or to receive vision related services for independence, you can contact Blind Connect at contact@blindconnect.org.