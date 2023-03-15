Additional signage pertaining to speed went up on Veterans Parkway overnight.
We reached out to the City of Reno regarding the signs and they said they installed them to reduce speeds at night as they have unfortunately seen several crashes involving Virginia Range horses in the area.
The "night" signs went up directly below the regular speed limit signs and they reduce the limit by 10 miles an hour.
There are no particular hours the new speed limit will be in effect, but rather, should be followed in dark hours.
City of Reno staff say they will continue to monitor the area and determine the impact of the signage.