An avalanche hit an occupied three-story apartment building in Olympic Valley Tuesday night. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Placer County deputies say the 7 p.m. snow slide was “approximately 200 yards wide and 25 feet deep and engulfed the bottom two floors of the building" on Shirley Canyon Road.
Authorities say everyone was “able to evacuate the building with help from fire crews.”
Due to the possible continued risk of area avalanches, Placer County deputies have evacuated the following areas:
* Shirley Canyon Road to Granite Chief Road
* Granite Chief Road
* Sandy Way from Wayne Road to Navajo Court
* Summit Peak Road
* Summer Place
An evacuation center has been opened at the Community Recreation Center at 10981 Truckee Way in Truckee.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and county partners will revaluate the avalanche risk in the morning and “will determine whether it is safe for residents to return.”
Deputies say Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue helped with evacuation efforts and used K9s to search for possible avalanche victims, but “at this time there is no indication anyone else was caught in the path of the avalanche.”
(Placer County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)