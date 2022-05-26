After more than 800 hours of intensive training, 38 men and women have completed the Northern Nevada Law Enforcement Academy and shown that they have what it takes to wear the badges of local law enforcement agencies.
This is a significant achievement for those who enter the academy as recruits and walk out as law enforcement officers.
Families, friends, and future co-workers will celebrate their accomplishment at a graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in the Grand Exposition Hall of the Silver Legacy Resort Casino.
Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam is scheduled to deliver the keynote address.
Of the 38 graduates, 22 are from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, eight are from the Reno Police Department, four from the Sparks Police Department, one from University Police Department – Northern Command, one with Washoe County Juvenile Services, and two with the Reno Fire Department.
In keeping with tradition, the graduating class will be joined by Academy staff for a six-mile run from the Regional Public Safety Training Center to the James D. Hoff Peace Officer's Memorial.
The Pride Run begins at the Training Center at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.