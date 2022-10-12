The Oddie-Wells improvement project has closed sections of Oddie Boulevard near the Community Food Pantry.
The Pantry will remain open to serve the community through the road closures and people are encouraged to follow the detours to access the Pantry from 12th street.
The Community Food Pantry is located at 1135th 12th Street behind the Sparks Library -- more on them here: https://www.thecommunityfoodpantryrenosparks.com/
Elyse Monroy, volunteer pantry board member, and Director of Strategic Partnerships said the “To date, the Community Food Pantry has fed 35,000- a record number for us, in our 10+ years of operations. The need in the community is greater than ever and we want to make sure that people can still access our services. We see between 80 and 120 cars for every distribution.”
The Community Food Pantry has reached out to the City of Sparks and the RTC for updates on the projects.
The Community Food Pantry will continue to collaborate with the City and the RTC to provide will updates to clients and volunteers as to the status of the road closure.
Distributions take place every Saturday between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Pantry, behind Sparks Library.
Distributions also happen on Wednesdays between 10 a.m. and noon at the Pantry.
Senior only distributions happen every Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Pantry.