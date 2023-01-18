Public Health Alert in Washoe for Yim's Produce Kimchi Products

The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) is issuing a public health alert for residents who purchased or consumed kimchi products from Yim’s Produce and Seafood in Sparks, Nevada, due to the products being distributed without benefit of inspection.
The kimchi products in question:
- Have manufacture dates between Dec. 1, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2023
- Whole/Sliced Kimchi in 1/4-gallon, 1/2-gallon and 1-gallon containers
- To see the product labels, follow this link.
The products included in this alert are considered adulterated because they were produced without the benefit of inspection and food safety protocols were not able to be verified.
The products were manufactured in a facility that did not have a permit for this activity.
The kimchi products were delivered to various restaurants in Washoe County and sold at the retail store at 1210 Rock Blvd., in Sparks.
Consumers or retailers who have purchased the products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
No reports of illness involving these products have been reported. Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of foodborne illness should contact a health care provider immediately.
A voluntarily recall was initiated by the company on Jan. 14, 2023; however, WCHD was unable to verify the effectiveness of the recall.
It was determined that the defective product could still be in the hands of retail food establishments throughout Washoe County.
Consumers with food safety questions can call 775-328-2434, option #8, or send a question via email to foodsafety@washoecounty.gov.