Students in the Human Services pathway in the Enterprise Project Academy at Reed High School have opened a school food pantry to help families that are dealing with food insecurity.
Students teamed with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada to bring this free, campus-based resource to Reed High School families. The pantry is open weekly for Reed families to shop for food for their household.
The pantry project earned these students a gold medal in the Career Pathways Showcase at this year’s SkillsUSA State Competition.
The Human Services pathway at Reed High School’s Enterprise Project Academy focuses on helping people to help others. Students in this pathway take coursework in services surrounding counseling, mental health, family, community, personal care, early childhood development, education, and training.
The project works in partnership with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, whose services focus upon providing nutritious food to people in need. The School Pantry program is led by Roni Green, a Human and Social Services teacher at Reed High School.
The three students who teamed with the Food Bank to set up the pantry are graduating seniors Bella Yeager, Katie Bailey, and Darien Hultberg.