Athletes 50 and older can sign up now for the 2023 Reno-Tahoe Senior Winter Games, a program dedicated to promoting and implementing fitness programs and activities.
The Games offer participants individual and team competitions. Participants compete within age groups to win gold, silver, and bronze medals!
The Games officially begin on Monday Day, January 30, 2023, and conclude on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 with a Closing Ceremony and Valentine’s Dinner and Dance from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Peppermill’s Capri Ballroom.
Registration entries are accepted one week before the start of each event online at Reno.gov/SeniorGames; or via mail at HealthAndWellness@Reno.Gov or in-person delivery at one of the following facilities:
- Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center - 1301 Valley Rd., Reno 89512
- Teglia’s Paradise Park Activity Center - 2745 Elementary Dr., Reno 89512
- Neil Road Recreation Center - 3925 Neil Rd., Reno 89502
Competitors can participate in the following events: Archery, Basketball skills, Beanbag Baseball Team, Bowling, Card Games, Climbing Wall, Cornhole, Go-Karts, Ice Competitions, Obstacle Course, Pickleball, Shuffleboard, Ski & Snowboard, Swimming and Table Tennis.
The registration fee is $40 per person, plus an additional $10-$30 per-sport fee.
The fee includes a Winter Games T-shirt, medal and pins per event and a ticket to the Valentine’s Dinner and Dance and Closing Ceremony.
Additional Dinner and Dance tickets for competitor guests and the public are available for $45.
For more information, including a schedule of events and list of sponsors, visit Reno.gov/SeniorGames, or call 775-334-2262.
To join the conversation on social media, use the hashtag #AgeIsNoBarrier.